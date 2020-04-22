Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962). America’s Most Famous Movie Star

Plan:

1. About Marilyn Monroe

2. Biography of Marilyn Monroe

3. Marilyn Monroe’s life

4. Marilyn Monroe career

Today we tell about movie star Marilyn Monroe. She died many years ago, yet still is one of the best known American women.

Her name at birth was Norma Jean Baker. Her life as a child was like a bad dream. She lived with a number of different people, and often was mistreated.

At age 16 Norma Jean married a sailor. But she soon ended that marriage. She changed her hair color from brown to shining gold. And she changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.